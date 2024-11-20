When Biden vowed to make sure Trump ‘does not become the next president,’ here’s what he meant:

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2024 Real World News



On Nov. 9, 2022, the day after the midterm elections, Joe Biden addressed Donald Trump’s quest to return to the White House: “We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power by … if he does run. I’m making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next president again.”

“What followed in quick succession was a remarkable series of events to target and vanquish Trump,” Rowan Scarborough noted in a Nov. 19 op-ed for The Washington Times. “ ‘Legitimate efforts’ would include the Department of Justice. ‘I’m making sure.’ How? That might be a good question for a journalist. He did not say he planned to stop Trump by getting more votes.”

Here’s what followed Biden’s Nov. 9 proclamation:

• On Nov. 18, 2022, Nathan Wade, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s special counsel (and then-boyfriend), met with White House officials for eight hours, according to his billing records.

“Willis brought an indictment against Trump nine months later for challenging the 2020 election. Wade told the House Judiciary Committee last month that he could not remember the White House staff with whom he spoke or what was said,” Scarborough noted. “Any journalist, even liberal Washington journalists, knows this is not believable.”

• Also on Nov. 18, 2022, Biden-Harris Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to an open-ended investigation of Trump. Smith’s wife had donated to the Biden campaign and produced a movie about Michelle Obama.

• On Dec. 5, 2022, Garland’s third-highest-ranking official at DOJ, Matthew Colangelo, a Democrat Party operative, joined the staff of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“After quitting the Justice Department for a smaller salary, Colangelo’s mission was to prosecute Trump on felony charges related to a nondisclosure agreement with a stripper,” Scarborough noted. “Colangelo had previously been at the center of campaigns by New York Democrats to destroy Trump.”

Scarborough continued: “Add up Biden’s anti-Trump goal, the Wade White House meeting, the Smith appointment and the demoting Colangelo job switch. These were extraordinary efforts by Biden’s allies to put Trump in jail.

“The rigged New York case had its cast: A Justice Department Democrat switches to a city criminal case; a Democratic judge, Juan Merchan, whose daughter makes money on anti-Trump Democratic Party operations; and a Democratic Manhattan jury.”

Fast-forward to two weeks before the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Biden acknowledged, knowingly or not, what he had been trying to do since 2022, saying: “We gotta lock him up.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

On June 4, of this year, Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, squared off with Garland at a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

“No one knew it then, but Gaetz’s sharp questioning shows what he’d do as attorney general. Perhaps he was auditioning,” Scarborough wrote.

Gates asked Garland: “Will the Department of Justice provide to the committee all documents, all correspondence between the department and Alvin Bragg’s office and Fani Willis’s office and Leticia James’s office?”

New York Attorney General Leticia James went after Trump’s 50-year-old real estate company, The Trump Organization, over property value assessments. Civil trial evidence showed Trump repaid all loans from his banks, which had no complaints.

Gaetz said to Garland: “You come in here, and you lodge this attack that it’s a conspiracy theory that there is coordinated lawfare against Trump. And then when we say, ‘Fine, just give us the documents, give us the correspondence, and then if it’s a conspiracy theory that will be evident.’ ”

Garland refused to give Gaetz a commitment.

Gaetz then asked Garland about the Democrat activist daughter of the Judge Merchan, presiding over Trump’s New York case: “You are aware that Judge Merchan’s daughter was profiting off of this prosecution. You are aware that that creates the appearance of impropriety.”

Garland declined to discuss the case in which Trump was convicted.

Gaetz that inquired about the Colangelo-Bragg marriage: “Colangelo makes this remarkable downstream career journey from the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., and then pops up in Alvin Bragg’s office to go get Trump. And meanwhile, the judge is making money on it. The judge’s family is making money on …”

Scarborough noted: “Even a senior official (Nicholas Biase) in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office thinks the Bragg-Colangelo prosecution was a sham. He said so in an undercover op by podcaster Steven Crowder.”

“Honestly, I think the case is nonsense,” Biase said.

As Garland depicts his DOJ “as the land of honey and virtue, its partisan political donations tell the true story,’ Scarborough noted.

According to OpenSecrets.org, DOJ employees donated $540,000 to Democrat Kamala Harris and $42,000 to Trump.

“Gaetz would be invading a nest of left-wing vipers who, at this moment, are probably cleansing phones and files,” Scarborough added.

The American Free Press is Back!