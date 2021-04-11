‘What is 30 shekels in 2021 dollars?’ Former Trump official skeptical of Pence’s $4 million book deal

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2021

Former Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly signed a $3 million to $4 million publishing contract with Simon & Schuster to author two books.

“Pence will address the many pivotal moments of the administration, from the time he was selected to run as Vice President through Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021,” a release from the publisher said.

There is only one moment that some 75 million Trump supporters want Pence to honestly address (cough Jan. 6, cough), and he almost certainly won’t, analysts say.

In a Fox News interview last month, former President Donald Trump named as the future leaders of the Republican Party: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and Rand Paul; his former press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas; and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

The former president said he had still yet to make a decision about running for office in 2024, but he would consider endorsing someone else off of the list he had just named. Pence was not named.

“There’s a pretty deep bench,” Trump said,o adding he would make his decision about running in 2024 or endorsing someone to run at a later date.

Trump criticized Pence during the interview for failing to contest the election while certifying the results on Jan. 6.

“It’s too bad that Mike Pence didn’t go back because I think you would have had a much different result…” Trump said, and added, “Mike Pence could have sent it back and said, ‘I’m sorry but you’ll have to check this out.’ ”

At the time, Pence argued the founding fathers did not give him the “unilateral authority” to overturn the election in the certification process, which was “largely ceremonial.”

Responding to news of Pence’s book deal, former White House policy adviser Garrett Ziegler asked on Telegram: “What is 30 shekels in 2021 dollars?”

“Most things follow the 80/20 rule … but books by political people are like 95/5,” Ziegler wrote. “95 percent are complete and utter slop.”

While the clueless masses in the corporate media prop Pence up as a 2024 White House frontrunner, the unreported reality, which can only be found through independent conservative media or after wading through page upon page of bullshit to the very bottom of Google searches, is that Donald J. Trump remains the driving force of the Republican Party.

In a 2024 presidential straw poll taken at the CPAC convention in February, Trump won with 55 percent of the vote, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finishing second at 21 percent.

CPAC also asked who would be the favorite if Trump decides not to run in 2024.

DeSantis was the top choice at 43 percent.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was a distant second to DeSantis at 11, Donald Trump Jr. was at 8 percent, while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Ted Cruz both were at 7 percent. Pence brought up the rear at 1 percent.

As for the book deal, the timing also coincides with Pence’s alleged pursuit of the 2024 GOP nomination. Simon & Schuster said last week it will be an autobiography with an expected 2023 release.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana governor’s office and as vice-president of the United States,” Pence said in a statement, according to The Guardian. “I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Simon & Schuster to invite readers on a journey from a small town in Indiana to Washington D.C.”

Last week, Pence announced a new advocacy organization called Advancing American Freedom.

The advisory board includes several figures who advised the Trump White House including former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and former chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow. But reports indicate that the members of Advancing American Freedom stopped short of endorsing a Pence 2024 run.

“The Pence Super PAC is a huge missed opportunity. Rather than preserve and advance the legacy of 45, he chose to make this about him,” a source told Breitbart News in an April 8 report. “Instead of talking about the disastrous implications of a Biden presidency and the successes of President Trump’s agenda we’re now talking about whether or not a former talk radio host turned Vice President is going to lead our party.”

The source also blasted the board members, casting them as a “cast of nobodies from archaic D.C. institutions.”

“If this is Pence 2024 then he’s looking backwards and not forwards,” the source added.

“It was the most successful first term in American history,” Trump said in a statement to the Washington Examiner, which first reported on the creation of the group. “Nice to see Mike highlighting some of our many achievements!”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief