What happened after ICE raided a meatpacking plant in Nebraska?

These are the jobs the Left insists Americans don’t want to do.

After Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided a meatpacking plant in Nebraska on June 10, by the Left’s logic, there would be a whole lot less meat being packed in the Cornhusker State.

But what really happened at the Glenn Valley Foods plant in Omaha?

As ICE was removing illegal aliens working at the plant, a line of American citizens were waiting to fill the positions.

Trump ally Steve Cortes summed it up: “So…immigration enforcement leads to a rush of applicants for those jobs from…American citizens!”

Even NBC News had to admit the reality of what was happening at Glenn Valley Foods, no matter how against its “undocumented immigrants” narrative that reality flies in the face of:

“Every seat in the waiting area of Glenn Valley Foods was occupied with people filling out job applications early Thursday afternoon, two days after the meatpacking plant became the center of the largest worksite immigration raid in the state of Nebraska so far this year,” NBC News reported on Sunday.

“Dozens of prospective employees, many of them Spanish speakers, had been coming in and out of the plant all day. Some were hoping to land a new job; others were coming in for training.”

The Glenn Valley Foods company’s president, Chad Hartmann, said the ICE raid had resulted in about half of his staff being removed.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said 76 illegal aliens working at Glenn Valley Foods were arrested by federal immigration authorities on June 10.

ICE said the arrests were part of an enforcement operation to execute a federal search warrant in connection to an investigation into “the large-scale employment of aliens without legal work authorization.”

Revolver News noted: “It was always a lie that Americans won’t do these jobs. Nebraska proved it, construction proves it.”

This American worker in Florida hammers it home:

Very wise words from this woman after illegals were arrested at a job site in Tallahassee. They crossed the border illegally and are taking jobs from American citizens. The same people who did these jobs before illegals took them are the same people who’ll do them now -American… pic.twitter.com/JKJwxydiV3 — Sequencer (@RealSeq16) May 30, 2025

