What do real campaign finance misdeeds look like? Unearthed Biden video sheds some light

by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2024



Posted to X on May 31 by video editor @mazemoore:

Want to see some actual crime and corruption? This is what true campaign finance malfeasance looks like. In the 90’s MBNA was Biden’s biggest campaign contributor. In addition, executives would send memos out “encouraging” employees to donate to Biden. The company hired Hunter… pic.twitter.com/aXEXUsT0ug — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 31, 2024

Revolver News noted: “This latest incident goes all the way back to the 1990s, a real heyday for Biden’s corruption schemes, involving layers of crimes with MBNA, one of Biden’s biggest campaign contributors at the time. The dog-and-pony show between Biden and MBNA is one for the record books—a true example of what actual crime and corruption look like. And, of course, nothing happened to Joe or Hunter, and they were free to keep scheming from the American people for decades to come.”

