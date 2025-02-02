What did U.S. intelligence know about the Wuhan lab and China’s bioweapons program?

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2025 Real World News



The following documentary about still unanswered questions on the origins and possible motivations of the Covid pandemic is more relevant today than ever.

Originally broadcast on Sept. 27, 2021, it includes interviews with Donald Trump, John Ratcliffe, Mike Pompeo, Miles Yu and intelligence analysts and focuses on disturbing reports of Chinese military ties with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Trump made pointed references to reports of body bags in Wuhan.

More than three years later, Trump back as U.S. President and Ratcliffe is back as CIA director.

Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Pompeo is at Liberty University. Yu, a former contributing editor of Geostrategy-Direct.com, is professor of military history and modern China at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He is also a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, where he directs the China Center.

