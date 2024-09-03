What about Tonga? Hard for climate alarmists to explain lack of Atlantic tropical activity this summer

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Climate alarmists have warned this year that elevated tropical activity due to climate change would result in more frequent and devastating Atlantic hurricanes, an analysis noted.

But, “the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are hot, yet hurricane season has entered a lull just days before its peak,” Zero Hedge wrote in a Tuesday analysis.

Why?

Meteorologist Ryan Maue offered his take: “The Atlantic tropics are completely broken, unable to produce tropical storms even w/off the charts ‘climate fueled’ oceans. Our models no longer work, forecasters can’t figure it out. This is not normal.”

Maue added: “While Saharan dust clouds have contributed to dry and stable air just above the surface, the circulation from the Northeast Atlantic over the cold Canary Current has penetrated even more dry air deep into the tropics. We haven’t seen this in 50 years.”

Those who aren’t sticking to the alarmists’ global warming narrative point to the 2022 eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, “that catapulted plumes of soot, water vapor, and sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, leading to what some are saying is the driving force behind the Earth’s most recent warming trends,” the Zero Hedge analysis noted.

In a July analysis, Zero Hedge noted how it was the Tonga volcano driving global warming rather than “cow farts” or “Taylor Swift’s private jet.”

The Tuesday analysis concluded: “Why do leftist corporate media outlets refuse to even acknowledge the Tonga volcano as a possible driver in the recent tick-up in global warming? It’s probably because it doesn’t align with the narrative that human-produced carbon dioxide drives climate change.”

This is expected because of the unprecedented Tonga volcano which is causing an unprecedented global warming spike which is now showing up in the models as unprecedented failures — because the models are tuned to only known air/ocean dynamics. Tonga is causing unknown effects. pic.twitter.com/XL1b3tWH84 — John Shewchuk (@_ClimateCraze) September 2, 2024

