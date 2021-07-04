‘What a leader looks like’: Trump slams ‘plain racism’ of Left, media ‘disinformation’ … ‘who shot Ashli Babbitt?’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2021

Former President Donald Trump took his Save America movement and signature style to Sarasota, Florida over the Fourth of July weekend as Americans who haven’t been indoctrinated by the Left celebrated the nation’s independence.

“The Free Press is truly gone,” Trump said. “Other than a few sources, it’s gone. So they get away with this stuff. We cannot let it happen. We have to be much tougher, stronger.”

“In just five months, the Biden administration has launched an all-out assault on everything we cherish and value,” Trump said. “Under Joe Biden and the Left — I don’t know if it’s Joe to be honest with you. It’s somebody! Does anybody know who it is?”

As the crisis as the U.S. southern border worsens by the day, Trump blasted Team Biden’s failing border policies, noting that six months ago America had the “safest border in history,” but now it’s the “worst and most unsafe” border.

“They’ve reversed our asylum reforms and they halted the border wall and they shut down ICE […] and instituted catch-and-release nationwide,” Trump said.

“We are helping other countries, because their prisons are very soon going to be totally empty. They’re sending them into our country. They’re saying, ‘We don’t want these people.’ Biden terminated ‘Remain in Mexico’ [program].”

As Democrats and their media allies continue to push for defunding police, Trump said: “To all law enforcement, I want you to know that the American people thank you, they believe in you, they love you, they respect you, they need you. And we are going to fight for you.”

Trump also slammed critical race theory: “It’s pure plain racism. It has no place in our schools, in our military, or in our country. In place of old-fashioned love of America, the Biden administration has new rules pushing hateful Marxist critical race theory into our children’s schools and into our military. The poisonous left-wing doctrine is flagrant racism. It’s plain and simple.”

Trump said that the name of the officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 should be released. He also questioned why so many Jan. 6 detainees are still in jail while numerous Black Lives Matter-Antifa rioters did not pay the price for the “fire and carnage and death that took place in Democrat-run cities” across the United States.

He called out New York City prosecutors who ran for office on promises to “get Trump,” adding that prosecutors didn’t go after Joe Biden or his son Hunter Biden whose questionable overseas business dealings have been ignored by the corporate media and Democrats.

Trump stated that the Left is out to get him because he’s “called them out on their lies, exposed their incompetence, and taken away their power.”

“This is what a leader looks like! While Joe Biden can’t keep his sentences straight, ruined the sovereignty of our nation by opening the border, and is rapidly passing AOC’s Communist plans for America President Donald J. Trump is fighting for all of us and putting #AmericaFirst,” said an enthusiastic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief