Welcome to the DNC: Free vasectomies and abortions for all … and a border wall

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Diversity, equity, and inclusion have given way to vasectomies, abortions, and exclusion for the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which beings on Monday in Chicago.

In a post to X, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (PPGR) announced that it, along with the Chicago Abortion Fund, and The Wieners Circle will be “providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion” at PPGR’s mobile health clinic at the convention.

The Democrat Party will not be very inclusive as far as pro-Palestinian protesters go. A wall is being constructed around the DNC site.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

The vasectomies and medication abortions will be provided for free without an appointment.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to X: “I thought this was fake but it’s not. It’s hard to even comprehend and it’s truly heartbreaking. Being a mother is the most precious gift, choose life.”

The Wieners Circle, an iconic Chicago hot dog stand, stated: “We’re happy to support all reproductive health decisions, it’s up to you – NOT the government. All patients at the mobile health clinic will get a free hot dog coupon on us.”

Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden have claimed that, if returned to the White House, former President Donald Trump would institute a national abortion ban.

In April, Trump clarified in a video on Truth Social that the issue of abortion was about “the will of the people,” which should be left up to the states to decide, “Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases, your religion or your faith.”

Meanwhile, the party which despises border walls is constructing a border barrier around the convention site.

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters are expected to descend upon the convention. Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she fully supports arming Israel, the same stance as Biden.

Democrats are building a huge wall around the DNC convention.pic.twitter.com/PG4rgi1VED — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 18, 2024

Help Wanted