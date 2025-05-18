Weekend release of Biden-Hur audio prompts unrepentant media to correct the record

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2025 Real World News



The same media which long parroted the Left’s Democrat Party narrative that Joe Biden was “sharp” and more than “capable” of running the country took advantage of weekend slack time to change their story when presented with the audio from the then-82-year-old’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

New York Times: “Biden’s Interview With Hur Confirms What Many Suspected”.

Politico: “Audio of Hur interview reveals Biden’s apparent memory stumbles, sparking renewed scrutiny”.

Washington Post: “Audio of 2023 Biden interview with Hur reveals pauses, halting replies”.

Missing were letters from the editors apologizing for irresponsible journalism.

In audio released by Axios on Friday and Saturday, Biden repeatedly struggles to remember names and dates. He couldn’t remember when his tenure as vice president ended, when President Donald Trump got elected, or what year his son Beau died.

There were long silences and labored breathing as Biden struggled to recall details amid Hur’s questioning.

Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec noted: “We now have proof Biden was out of his mind in 2023. Who was actually running our nation? This is a massive national security scandal.”

Posobiec added: “How was Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination legal since we now know Joe Biden wasn’t mentally competent to make decisions during his presidency? How is Hunter Biden’s pardon, or any of the pardons, legal since we now know Joe Biden wasn’t mentally competent to make decisions during his presidency?”

Audio clip from the second day (Oct. 9, 2023) questioning of Biden by Hur:

