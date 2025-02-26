Washington Post help wanted section: Seeking non-Marxist opinion editor

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2025 Real World News



Wanted: Washington Post Opinion Editor. Must support personal liberties and free markets.

That is not a Babylon Bee headline but a directive issued on Wednesday by Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

“Jeff Bezos’ revamp of ‘Washington Post’ opinions leads editor to quit.”

That, too is not a Babylon Bee headline but straight from the Marxists at NPR.

The NPR article noted: “Post Opinions Editor David Shipley, whom Bezos recruited from Bloomberg Opinions in 2022, chose to resign rather than stay to oversee the paper’s revamped sections.”

Associate Editor David Maraniss, who has been associated with the Post about as long as the 61-year-old Bezos has been of drinking age, wrote on Bluesky that he would never write for WaPo again as long as Bezos owns it.

Oh no!

“One pernicious step after another, Bezos encroached on the Post editorial policy,” Maraniss wrote. “Today he seized it fully. The old Washington Post is gone.”

And … that’s a bad thing?

Bezos posted to X on Wednesday:

I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning: I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too… — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 26, 2025

