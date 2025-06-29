Washington Post editor arrested; Child porn allegedly found on work laptop

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2025 Real World News



An editor at The Washington Post who was part of the team which won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore being accused of sexual misconduct by underage girls has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, was arrested Thursday, according to District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at LeGro’s residence and seized several electronic devices, according to a Justice Department press release.

Investigators allegedly found 11 videos on LeGro’s work laptop that were child sexual abuse material. They also found what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found, the press release says.

LeGro, who has been at the Post for 18 years, was promoted to deputy video editor in February 2024 and won a Pulitzer Prize alongside a Post team for their 2018 investigative reporting piece on Moore, the Post said.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations in public statements and court documents. He claimed they were malicious and timed to undermine his candidacy, coming in the final weeks of the campaign for the December 2017 special election, which he lost to Doug Jones.

If convicted, LeGro faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

According to The New York Post, The Washington Post said through a spokesperson that LeGro has been placed on leave.

“The Washington Post understands the severity of these allegations, and the employee has been placed on leave,” the statement read.

