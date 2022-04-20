Warplanes from Russia, China neared South Korean air space hours before ICBM test

FPI / April 20, 2022

Geostrategy-Direct.com

Russian and Chinese military planes flew into South Korea’s air defense zone just as North Korea was set to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a South Korean official said.

On March 24, two Russian planes flew into the South’s air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notice, prompting South Korea’s military to scramble its fighters to prevent their approach to the country’s airspace, Yonhap reported, citing a South Korean official.

The incident came just hours before Pyongyang test-fired an ICBM into the East Sea, a launch that ended the Kim Jong-Un regime’s years-long moratorium on nuclear and ICBM testing.

The Russian warplanes flew in the KADIZ northwest of South Korea’s Ulleung Island in the East Sea at around 11 a.m. and moved out of it 30 minutes later, the official said.

A day earlier, a Chinese military plane also entered the KADIZ near Ieo Islet, a submerged rock south of South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju. The official said the area was where the air defense identification zones of South Korea and China overlapped.

The air defense zone is not territorial airspace but is zoned off to request foreign planes to identify themselves to prevent accidental clashes.

Full Text . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

FPI, Free Press International