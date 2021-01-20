Warning: New war on terror is coming, aimed this time at domestic U.S. dissent

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2021

Whoever is pulling Joe Biden’s strings have instructed the new national security team to pursue President Donald Trump’s supporters as “domestic terrorists,” reports say.

Biden’s handlers are calling for shifting government resources from fighting counter-terrorism to focus on what they consider domestic threats such as conservative Trump-supporters and the mysterious QAnon.

During Senate confirmation hearings Tuesday, Biden’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, said she would draft a public report on QAnon, which has been labeled by the corporate media as a “cult” and part of the fuel that led to the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.

[U.S. media reports typically dismiss reports alleging elite corruption and pedophile activity involving prominent political figures, such as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and last year’s New York Post report on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer, by associating them with QAnon. Wikipedia describes QAnon as “a disproven and discredited far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against former U.S. president Donald Trump”.]

If she is confirmed as the nation’s top intelligence chief, Haines said she would work with federal law enforcement agencies to conduct political investigations.

“Obviously the Intelligence Community is not in the lead in managing these events,” she stated. “It’s the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, but the Intelligence Community I hope will have an important role in supporting their work and ultimately in particular looking at any connections there are between folks in the United States and externally foreign.”

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald noted that the Left’s trend toward pursuing political enemies as domestic terrorists “shows no sign of receding as we move farther from the January 6 Capitol riot. The opposite is true: it is intensifying.”

Greenwald noted: “We have witnessed an orgy of censorship from Silicon Valley monopolies with calls for far more aggressive speech policing, a visibly militarized Washington, D.C. featuring a non-ironically named ‘Green Zone,’ vows from the incoming president and his key allies for a new anti-domestic terrorism bill, and frequent accusations of ‘sedition,’ ‘treason,’ and ‘terrorism’ against members of Congress and citizens. This is all driven by a radical expansion of the meaning of ‘incitement to violence.’ It is accompanied by viral-on-social-media pleas that one work with the FBI to turn in one’s fellow citizens (See Something, Say Something!) and demands for a new system of domestic surveillance.”

Disgraced former FBI deputy chief Andrew McCabe went so far as to compare Trump’s backers to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Trump’s supporters have “clearly been radicalized and it explodes in an orgy of violence and mayhem,” said McCabe, who has a long record of dishonesty which cements his position on the Left. “And just insanity…it has all the hallmarks of a riot of extremists.”

McCabe said on CNN: “I spent years working against extremists doing counterterrorism work in the FBI. And I have to tell you that that sort of a diverse cross-section of people is exactly what you see in the population of adherents, people who are attracted to extremist rhetoric and extremist movements. That is exactly what you see. When we looked at those Americans who traveled to Syria for the purpose of joining the Islamic State when you put all of those faces and names down in one place, you had doctors, lawyers, you had people who were Muslim their entire life and some people who had just converted only months earlier. You had rich people, poor people, men, women, of every ethnic variety. So I think that’s actually common to extremist groups. Some people are very vulnerable to and drawn into that core lie of any extremist movement, and that is exactly what we’re seeing now with these — this particular group of Trump supporters. They have invested, on an emotional and spiritual level, in this grievance that the election was stolen from them and they seem to be completely manipulated by that propaganda.”

The line about Muslims being common to extremist groups, which would have been immediately called out and punished if a conservative had said it, was not flagged by McCabe’s comrades in the media and leftist politics.

Former Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp tweeted a warning about McCabe’s comments which somehow made it past Twitter’s overlord censors.

“This is where the Left is going next. Trump supporters = ISIS. The irresponsibility of the Left is appalling and will cause further division,” Schlapp tweeted.

Greenwald noted: “Anyone who, despite all this, still harbors lingering doubts that the Capitol riot is and will be the neoliberal 9/11, and that a new War on Terror is being implemented in its name, need only watch the two short video clips below, which will clear their doubts for good.”

The videos:

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media