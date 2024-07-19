Warmup speeches fired up crowd at RNC: Hulk Hogan, Eric Trump, Franklin Graham, Dana White

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The final night of the Republican National Convention was similar to other sold-out Trump rallies but with with a surplus of drama and, and as one leftist commentator noted with disapproval, “testosterone.”

As investigative reporter Julie Kelly posted on social media: “Remember as you prepare to watch President Trump’s acceptance speech — this was never supposed to happen. This is a full out guttural grassroots retaliation of the corrupt America-hating interests who thought they had his demise nailed.”

The historic comeback of the nation’s 45th president came as no surprise to convention-goers at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin where the atmosphere was electric all week and in stark contrast with the vibe championed by the Democrat legacy media culture [see the meme below].

Closing night of the re-branded MAGA GOP was emotional and all about national unity. It included a fiery speech by Eric Trump, a memorable prayer by Franklin Graham and the unforgettable appearance on stage by Hulk Hogan. It concluded with Donald Trump’s acceptance speech which made clear that as president he would represent all, not half, of Americans. Significantly, for the first time in years, his speech was carried by all the major networks and reached a worldwide audience.

Following are some of the speakers who warmed up the stage for Donald Trump at Thursday’s Republican National Convention:

