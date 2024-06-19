WaPo columnist’s daydream: Replace Kamala with ‘Killary’ who then replaces dementia Joe?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 19, 2024

It is getting harder by the day for legacy media to prop up an obviously deteriorating Joe Biden. So, now, they are floating versions of Plan B.

Longtime Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker on Friday wrote that the combination of Biden’s dementia and Kamala Harris’s incompetence spells trouble for the Democrat Party’s grasp on power. Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters?

Parker’s solution?

Democrats should ditch Harris and replace her with … wait for it … Hillary Clinton.

“More independents and disenchanted Republicans might swing for Biden if it weren’t for the prospect of a President Harris — not because of her sex, race or any other demographic category, but because of her competency, or lack thereof,” Parker wrote.

As for Hillary, Parker posits: “No one has mentioned her as a possible running mate for Biden as far as I know, but why not replace Harris with Clinton?”

“At 76, she might want no part of it, but it’s hard to retire when you feel your job isn’t done,” Parker added. “If Biden needs to step down, even those who didn’t vote for Clinton would have confidence in her ability to keep the country on track.”

Wait, what?

Republicans who didn’t vote for and wholly despise her would suddenly have no problem with Hillary as commander-in-chief?

The Gateway Pundit’s Cullen Linebarger noted: “Parker astoundingly argues that the universally loathed Hillary would have cross-partisan appeal and possibly prove a decisive factor in a potential Biden victory. Has anyone ever met a devoted Republican fan of Hillary? No, they all hate her! The most likely outcome of Hillary’s presence on the Biden ticket would be an explosion in GOP turnout to sweep the Democrats out of power.”

Let the mockery begin:

Ha ha ha ha ha I just choked on my toast. The only woman less likable than Kamala is Killary!!!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 18, 2024

