Wannabe ‘Mr. Tough Guy’ thief, 29, gets ‘butt whipped’ by 66-year-old man

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 30, 2024

Police in Brevard County, Florida said a “Mr. Tough Guy” thief got “his butt whipped” by a 66-year-old man whose truck he tried to break into.

Early Thursday morning, the truck owner called 911 after he heard 29-year-old Blake Robinson attempting to break into his truck outside his Brevard County home, authorities said.

When confronted, the Brevard County Sheriff’s office said Robinson punched the older man in the head, threw him on the ground, and kicked him in the head.

But the 66-year-old quickly recovered and fought back, forcing Robinson to the ground and holding him there until police arrived.

“Deputies arrived on scene and were able to quickly detain Robinson, who was seemingly having a tough time getting up off of the ground, after getting his butt whipped by a 66-year-old man,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a press release.

“That’s right Mr. Tough Guy, Robinson, got manhandled by a 66-year-old man who thankfully only required brief medical treatment and was left without any serious injuries,” Ivey added.

After receiving medical treatment, Robinson was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of burglary and battery on a person over the age of 65. Bond was set at $30,000.

