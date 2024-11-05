Vote 2024: Early numbers show Republicans +23 in Florida, leading in blue Duval County

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 5, 2024

Many analysts are watching turnout in Florida as a gauge for much of the rest of the country.

🚨 PRESIDENTIAL BELLWETHER ALERT: Duval County, Florida has voted to the left of Georgia in every recent U.S. presidential election.

Duval County TOTAL votes:

🔴 REP: 41.4% (+3.1)

🔵 DEM: 38.4%

🟡 NPA: 17.5%

Trump LOST Duval in 2020…. something to watch here.

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2024