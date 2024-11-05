Vote 2024: Afternoon updates from Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 5, 2024

How are the early Election Day numbers stacking up out West?

Jon Ralston 12:25 p.m. update from Nevada:

GOP lead is back up to just under 44,000 ballots, but now below 4 percent (3.7 percent). Caveat: Clark numbers are ahead of Washoe and rurals, so may be a little bigger.

It’s hard to get a handle on what these numbers mean until we get a sense of the number of mail ballots out there.

But keep an eye on the rural firewall. It’s at almost 58,000 now, could get above 60,000. Suppose Trump is getting 80 percent of those — I don’t think it will be that high, but maybe. There will be about 40,000 indies in the rurals, and he will get about two-thirds at least, I’d say. So: Trump winning the rurals by 75,000-80,000 seems right.

That’s the hill the Dems need to climb, and it’s all about the indies, especially if they end up losing Washoe, which would make it very difficult.

