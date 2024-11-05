Vote 2024: Afternoon updates from Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 5, 2024

How are the early Election Day numbers stacking up out West?

A very solid ED drop out of Pima. Total: 79,829 🔴GOP: 31,416

🔵Dem: 19,070

🟡Ind: 29,406 Keep voting!! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 5, 2024

‼️TURNING POINT ACTION DATA UPDATE‼️ As of 11:00 AM in Maricopa County: 🔴 39,042 (41.57%) 🔵 18,961 (20.19%) 🟡 35,921 (38.24%) pic.twitter.com/MXX4g7pvnR — Matthew C Martinez (@mcmartinezaz) November 5, 2024

Jon Ralston 12:25 p.m. update from Nevada:

GOP lead is back up to just under 44,000 ballots, but now below 4 percent (3.7 percent). Caveat: Clark numbers are ahead of Washoe and rurals, so may be a little bigger.

It’s hard to get a handle on what these numbers mean until we get a sense of the number of mail ballots out there.

But keep an eye on the rural firewall. It’s at almost 58,000 now, could get above 60,000. Suppose Trump is getting 80 percent of those — I don’t think it will be that high, but maybe. There will be about 40,000 indies in the rurals, and he will get about two-thirds at least, I’d say. So: Trump winning the rurals by 75,000-80,000 seems right.

That’s the hill the Dems need to climb, and it’s all about the indies, especially if they end up losing Washoe, which would make it very difficult.

🚨 VOTE!!! According to analysis of voting performance numbers as of 9am, Republicans are SO CLOSE to flipping New Mexico RED (about 8,000 votes). But we need to show up and vote. While calling for candidates, I have heard a lot of R’s are planning on voting tonight after work… — Rep. John Block (@RepBlock) November 5, 2024

