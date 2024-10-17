Volunteers on the ground in North Carolina: ‘FEMA is not here’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Legacy media continue to push the narrative that the Biden-Harris regime is in all-hands-on-deck mode in helping victims of the devastating flooding in North Carolina and have even started reporting that “militias” are threatening and obstructing FEMA workers.

Volunteers who are actually on the ground helping those in need are telling a different story.

Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker visited an operational center run by a group called Savage Freedoms:

“They’re all ex-military, and it’s run like a really finely tuned special operations operation,” Baker reported. “These guys are doing such a great job they’re embarrassing other elements, and some people are out there now claiming that these guys are one of these dangerous domestic terrorist militias that are actually doing harm and threatening government workers. I’m here on the ground, and I can tell you there’s nothing further from the truth.”

Baker continued: “FEMA is not here. And when you ask about FEMA here, with the volunteers, the staff, the people that are running this operation with a smile on their face, they just say, ‘Well, they’re not here.’ If you get in a conversation here with somebody a little bit more off the record or on background, they will tell you that what FEMA is doing is essentially handing out paperwork to be signed, forms to be filled out, applications to be made.

“Whereas these guys and other frontline first responder civilian operations are actually getting the work done.”

Meanwhile, Mount Airy resident Wendy Patterson posted the following look into conditions prevailing in North Carolina before the hurricane and floods decimated the western part of the state, as well as eastern Tennessee. Patterson also offered a look at the behavior of the state and federal governments, particularly Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper:

To the Litigation Attorneys representing all of the people in North Carolina who lost everything because of the flood and who will not have money to rebuild because they didn’t have flood insurance: There are a few things that you need to know. A) FEMA didn’t update the flood zone maps for decades so the people who purchased their properties didn’t know they bought land in a flood zone. FEMA didn’t do their job.- Maria in the Morning interview 10-15-2024 B) Duke Power opened the dam that caused the water that created mudslides which then caused the roadways to fail and rivers to flood. C) The River monitors were broken and had been broken and were reported by homeowners in the area near Chimney Rock. D) No evacuation was given until after Duke Power opened the dam after the mudslides began. E) Video testimony exists of victims who didn’t receive evacuation notices until the mudslide events were in progress. F) FEMA Spokesman on Fox interview 10-14-2024 said that the Governor has to request FEMA. Governor RoyCooper was partying in New York and did not call in FEMA Search and Rescue causing many people who could have been rescued to lose their lives. G) Many of the Representatives in North Carolina were convieniently out of state or town including the Mayor of Chimney Rock. – Video testimony exists.

The Biden-Harris Admin just announced another $425 Million will be sent to Ukraine yesterday https://t.co/PWNnkcxbAY — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 17, 2024

