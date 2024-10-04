Volunteerism in flood-ravaged mountains swamps a failed government’s lapses

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 4, 2024

A retired journalist in Asheville, NC and residents in Greene County Tennessee characterized to WorldTribune.com rescue efforts in the flood-devastated region as being dominated by local volunteers and an outpouring of logistical support, trucked-in supplies and rolled-up sleeves from private groups and individuals from outside the area. Interviews interrupted intense and ongoing efforts for each of them as well.



Where was the government?

In a detailed letter to constituents, NC Rep. Chuck Edwards noted:

Directly after the storm hit, I was hearing from county after county that FEMA and the state were not filling their food and water needs quick enough and there was barely any cell service. After trying to work through FEMA and NC Emergency Management with little luck, I demanded the White House immediately get three pallets of water and two pallets of meals, ready to eat (MREs) delivered to each of our seven, hardest hit counties, and 20 pallets of MREs and 20 pallets of water for Buncombe County to hold them over until state resources were finally delivered.

Those who have volunteered to help their fellow Americans are describing exactly what is happening and how little the Biden-Harris administration is doing:

Nat Guard is struggling.

It’s been made into a Red or Blue thing. This is AN AMERICAN THING. pic.twitter.com/9osB4K4UvP — Jen (@JPo1369) October 3, 2024

There’s no way that you can grasp the amount of damage left in the week of this hurricane. And there’s no way that you can comprehend the complete failure by our government to respond. There are Americans that have been left up in the mountains in the hills with no support. I… pic.twitter.com/eqQNDhZ1Dg — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) October 3, 2024

This is WalMart in Asheville, NC Empty shelves Long lines And FEMA is barely helping b/c they’re low on money after spending nearly $1 billion on housing illegal aliens Americans aren’t going to tolerate this much longer pic.twitter.com/RiTVbAZ83H — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 3, 2024

