Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: Why Democrats hate black conservatives

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2022

Democrats can’t abide independent thinkers in the black community, said Virginia Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.

“In order for [Democrats] to continue to win, they need to get 80 to 90% of the black vote. That’s why they are so full of hatred when conservatives like me, or libertarians, don’t think the way they do. . . . We don’t really care,” Sears told columnist Cal Thomas in an interview published on Friday by the New York Post.

“The slaves did not die in the fields to be beholden to the Democrat Party. They wanted their freedom … their families to be reunited … and their children to get a good education,” said Sears, a Jamaican immigrant and former Marine who is Virginia’s first female lieutenant governor.

Sears added that she is baffled when it comes to how “the Democrat Party became synonymous with black people. [Democrats] were the ones who were keeping us from achieving. Then there’s this other thing that is happening with black women not having their babies. And they call me a white supremacist for saying we want more black babies. Democrats have to make up their minds.”

President Donald Trump won more of the non-white vote in 2020 than he did in 2016, Sears said, because he delivered on jobs for minorities and “black entrepreneurship increased to about 400% of where it had been.”

She also hailed Trump’s dedication of a funding stream to Historically Black Colleges and Universities: “He forgave $360 million in debt they owed since [Hurricane] Katrina days.”

Sears told Thomas that she is amazed by what she has accomplished since coming to the United States: “Winsome wasn’t born here,” she said. “This is not her country, not her culture, and yet here she is — second in command in the former capital of the confederacy. The KKK must be turning over in their graves.”

Asked by Thomas about the Left’s criticism of what they refer to as “Christian nationalism.” Sears, who is upfront about her Christian faith, responded: “I think what we have to be careful about as Christians is that no one is on the throne except Christ. … We know that God can use anyone. He even used a donkey to speak to Balaam [an Old Testament story] to tell him he was going down the wrong path. So, if He can use a jackass, He can use anybody.”

In a July interview with Focus on the Family, Sears detailed how God’s hand has guided her every step of the way.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish