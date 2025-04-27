Virginia Giuffre death at 41 termed a suicide

by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2025 Real World News



Virginia Giuffre, the most prominent accuser of wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has died at age 41 in what a family statement and news reports are saying was a suicide.

In a 2019 social meet post, Giuffre had insisted she was not suicidal:

“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. … If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted [sic].”

Two other Epstein accusers, Skye Patrick and Carolyn Andriano, had previously passed away. Both reportedly died of drug overdoses.

Giuffre’s legal actions against Epstein, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew garnered worldwide attention and outrage over the case. Her outspokenness led many other alleged Epstein victims to come forward.

Giuffre, 41 and the mother of three children, died in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for several years.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” her family said in a statement to NBC News. “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” the statement said. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

Meanwhile, the law firm representing the woman who accused billionaire investor Leon Black of sexually assaulting her at Epstein’s New York City residence has asked to withdraw from the case — just days before a key hearing into whether the firm should be sanctioned, the New York Post reported earlier this month, citing court records.

Wigdor LLC, which made the request Friday, took on the case of the alleged victim, identified only as “Jane Doe,” after she claimed Black pinned her down inside Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse in 2002 and abused her with sex toys.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York in 2023, alleged that Jane Doe was autistic and only 16 at the time after Epstein facilitated a “hand off” to Black, the former CEO of Apollo Global Management.

Black’s legal team said in August that they discovered the accuser’s identity and that her family allegedly told them she was lying, including about being autistic.

Giuffre said that Epstein and Maxwell began sexually abusing her and trafficking her to other men in 1999. When she was 19, Epstein flew her to Thailand for massage training. It was there she met martial arts trainer Robert Giuffre. They married in 2002 and the couple moved to his native Australia.

Initially, she led a quiet life, and had no plans to report what had happened to her.

But after giving birth to her daughter, Giuffre decided to go to the FBI in hopes of getting Epstein and other people she alleged had abused her arrested. By the, U.S. authorities had already given Epstein a sweetheart plea deal, allowing him to escape serious federal charges.

Giuffre began filing lawsuits that were settled out of court but led to new evidence against Epstein. In 2018, she was featured prominently in a Miami Herald series, Perversion of Justice, which detailed how Epstein’s lawyers worked hand in hand with the Justice Department to cover up the scope of his crimes, which led to him spending just 18 months in jail.

The Miami Herald series, which featured several other Epstein victims, led the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York to open a new case against Epstein in 2019. Epstein was arrested in July of that year, but was found dead in his federal jail cell a month later. Authorities ruled it a suicide.

Maxwell was arrested in 2020 and prosecuted for sex trafficking. She is serving a 20-year sentence in a federal prison in Florida.

