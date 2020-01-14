Video vision of Bernie’s Brave New World? 4 more Trump years not an option

by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2020

A new undercover video published by Project Veritas shows a foul-mouthed field organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign saying that a program similar to the Soviet gulag system could be used to re-educate supporters of President Donald Trump.

In the video, which was published on Tuesday, a Project Veritas journalist asks an individual identified as Sanders organizer Kyle Jurek if “MAGA people” could be re-educated if Sanders wins the White House. “We gotta try,” Jurek replies. “In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a shit-ton of the populace that was f—ing Nazified.”

“Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f—ing people to not be Nazis,” Jurek continues. “We’re probably going to have to do the same f—ing thing here. That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole f—ing like, ‘hey, free education for everybody’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a f–ing Nazi.”

Jurek also discusses Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin’s use of gulags. The Sanders supporter claims that the CIA was overly critical of the gulags. “People were actually paid a living wage in the gulags. They have conjugal visits in gulags. Gulags were meant for re-education,” he says.

Jurek also suggests that the most effective way to re-educate the billionaire class is to order them to “break rocks for 12 hours a day.”

“[The] greatest way to break a f—ing billionaire of their privilege and their idea that they’re superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person, and you’re going to f—ing learn what that means, right?”

Jurek also warns that Milwaukee, which is hosting this year’s Democratic National Convention, will “burn” if Sanders does not win the party’s nomination. In 2016, Sanders supporters said the DNC rigged the primaries to favor Hillary Clinton.

“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC convention, f—ing Milwaukee will burn,” says Jurek. “It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when the police push back on that, other sites will f—ing [explode].”

Jurek predicts that Milwaukee could see riots akin to the 1968 convention in Chicago, where left-wing activists engaged in violent riots in the streets. “Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. We’re going to make [1968] look like a f—ing girl’s scout fucking cookout. The cops are going to be the ones f—ing beaten in Milwaukee.”

In the video, Jurek also complains that supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s are “hung up on vaginas” instead of voting for the best policies.

“They’re, like, sending canvassers to our events. We have that climate summit with Naomi Klein and AOC. F—ing Warren campaign people show up, want to f—ing table the event, want to set up a table for Warren and we’re like, get the f–k out of here,” says Jurek. “This isn’t a Warren event. You’re not coming in here and f—ing scooping up people, like no.”

Jurek continued: “People tell me on the doors, ‘Yeah, I like Bernie, but I really want a woman [to win]. So it’s like, you’re okay with a woman if she has worse policies? Just because she’s a woman, ’cause she has a vagina, that’s why you’re going to vote for her? The world is on fire. This is an emergency situation and you’re hung up on vaginas.”

Iowa holds the nation’s first caucus on Feb. 3. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has hinted that Tuesday’s footage is one of several upcoming videos to be released as part of the group’s “Expose2020” campaign.

