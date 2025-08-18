Victor Davis Hanson sums it up: ‘Optimistically . . . the Democrat Party is dead’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2025 Real World News



Historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson delivered a powerful state of the Democrat Party in August 2025. Not a perspective likely to be aired on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc.

He agreed with host Mark Levin that President Donald Trump is a force of nature: “I have never seen anything like it.”

About the hard-core Marxists who he said have taken over the Democrat Party, Hanson concluded: “I think the American people are really sick of these people.”

