Victor Davis Hanson levels Jake Tapper: ‘Greatest acts of moral duplicity in my lifetime’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2025 Real World News



Leave it to historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson to deliver what for him was a blistering rundown of the “moral duplicity” on display during Jake Tapper’s publicity tour for his new book.

Tapper seeks to profit from the inside story on Joe Biden’s absentee presidency which he failed to report when Biden was in the White House.

Said Hanson: “The White House coverup would have been impossible had not CNN, MSNBC, PBS, NBC, ABC, CBS all conspired with the White House staff to not just downplay Biden’s cognitive decline but attack people.”

