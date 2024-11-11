Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Subscribe by Email Print This Post by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers Lt. Col. Oliver North honors all those who serve and who have bravely served, on this Veteran’s Day: Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future Veteran’s Day message from Lt. Col. Oliver North, WorldTribune.com Veteran’s Day message from Lt. Col. Oliver North added by Editor Two on November 11, 2024View all posts by Editor Two → Related