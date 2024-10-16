Veteran pollster warns of nationwide mental health crisis if Trump wins

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2024

Woke minds exploding on Nov. 5, if Donald Trump prevails will not be a pretty sight nor will it be small-scale a veteran pollster predicts.

Pollster Mark Halperin, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, warned of a major outbreak of Trump derangement syndrome (TDS), much worse than in 2016.

“I say this not flippantly, I think it will be the cause of the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country,” Halperin said.

