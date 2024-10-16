Veteran pollster warns of nationwide mental health crisis if Trump wins

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Woke minds exploding on Nov. 5, if Donald Trump prevails will not be a pretty sight nor will it be small-scale a veteran pollster predicts.

Pollster Mark Halperin, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, warned of a major outbreak of Trump derangement syndrome (TDS), much worse than in 2016.

“I say this not flippantly, I think it will be the cause of the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country,” Halperin said.

NEW: Mark Halperin predicts there will be the biggest mental health crisis in American history if Trump wins, predicts Democrats will resort to violence. Halperin predicts there will be workplace fights and violent protests launched by the left. “I think it will cause the… pic.twitter.com/lQNveS2lIY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2024

