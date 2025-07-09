‘Vengeance is mine’: Judgement Day coming for Epstein clients in this life, or the next

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2025 Real World News



On Aug. 12, 2019, two days after Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a New York jail cell, FBI agents in golf carts fanned out across Epstein’s Little St. James island in the Caribbean. What exactly were they looking for and what exactly did they find?

“It was obvious any evidence would never come out when they raided Epstein’s island AFTER his death. Total clean up job,” former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted in a post to X.

So, what’s left for the alleged Epstein clients?

Scripture reminds us: “Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord” (Romans 12:19).

In a July 9 analysis for Law Enforcement Today, Larry Ward noted: “Here’s the hard truth about justice that nobody wants to hear: Sometimes the bad guys get away. Sometimes there isn’t enough evidence. And I wouldn’t want our justice system any other way.

“Because the same constitutional protections that occasionally let guilty people walk free are the ones that help keep innocent Americans from being railroaded.”

Ward continued: “While we’ve been focused on yesterday’s crimes, today’s victims are crying out for rescue. Right now, 300,000 children who crossed our border under Biden’s watch are missing. Gone. Vanished into trafficking networks that are operating at this very moment. This is where our righteous anger can actually save lives.”

Major media couldn’t resist the temptation to stick it to conservatives.

Axios blared: “Top MAGA voices stunned by Trump administration debunking Epstein theories”.

The Hill went with: “Trump DOJ releases video debunking Epstein conspiracy theories”.

Harrington added: “Anytime the Fake News says something is ‘debunked,’ take it to the bank it’s true. E.g. election fraud.”

While major media in lockstep claimed it was President Donald Trump’s MAGA base that was most upset after the Department of Justice’s conclusion that there was no Epstein “client list” and that he definitely killed himself, Democrats in Congress couldn’t resist one more chance to tie Trump to Epstein.

House Democrats on Tuesday demanded that the Justice Department release documents related to Epstein’s sex-trafficking case that mentions or references Trump, citing a comment by Elon Musk after his fallout with the president this year.

The House Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, Rep. Jamie Raskin, together with 15 other Democrats sent a six-page letter to the Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing her of withholding some Epstein files to protect Trump from any damaging disclosures.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “I see the libs are up to their old talking points so I have to post this again: If Trump was in the Epstein files, why wouldn’t Biden and Garland just have released it?”

The American Spectator’s Scott McKay brought up the Mossad angle, writing:

I think it’s telling that Virginia Giuffre is the only one of Epstein’s victims who ever came forward in any major way. The rest of them were either scared off from talking or satisfied with the checks they’re getting. Either way, they aren’t throwing names around and they certainly aren’t pushing for more disclosure. And in the attention whore culture we have, that’s conspicuous. We were never going to get to the bottom of the Epstein thing. But I’ll say this – from a PR standpoint, it’s probably worse for American Jews that this whole thing gets pushed under the bed than if everything came out and it was confirmed to the world that he and Ghislaine were working for Mossad. At least in the latter case you’d have fallout and eventual acceptance. With this youre just going to have suspicion and that’s going to attach to everybody who’s Jewish whether they have any attachment to Epstein or not. I’m not saying that’s how it should go. At all. But this thing being covered up means nobody knows either the extent of it or, more importantly, the limits. And without knowledge of the limits there are no limits and the suspicion becomes never-ending. So – rich Jewish guy in New York? Obviously one of Epstein’s people. And all the usual blood libels apply. The natural response to this is “let’s just air it out.” That’s what I’ve demanded for years. But the problem is, and it’s obvious that Trump and his people now recognize this, the amount of collateral damage you get from outing Mossad in the Epstein case quickly becomes more than anybody can bear. Because if you think Mossad won’t retaliate for getting hit on Epstein by divulging God knows what about the CIA, or MI6, or whoever, you aren’t paying attention. You can see that Trump has chosen to do other things rather than take us through that ugly reckoning. Which might be disappointing, but you should probably think through what you’re asking and whether it’s really want you want. Especially when all those other girls not named Virginia Giuffre, who have the most to gain by pushing for full disclosure, are very silent.

