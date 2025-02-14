Vance in Munich slams elites’ betrayal of ‘shared’ values; In Paris touts tenets for future of AI

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2025 Real World News



Vice President JD Vance on Friday bluntly criticized European leaders for unchecked and unpopular migration policies and for failing to uphold free speech principles and democratic values.

The speech took leaders and elites at the Munich Security Conference in Germany by surprise as they had anticipated the vice president to address the war in Ukraine.

“What I worry about is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America.”

Vance accused European leaders of pursuing censorship and failing to check out-of-control migration, pointing to a migrant’s car attack on a Munich crowd Thursday.

“How many times must we suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course and take our civilization in a different direction?”

Earlier, in Paris, Vance took on another topic that is rapidly impacting the global economy: Will AI conquer the world or will humanity reject globalist totalitarianism and subjugate high technology?

Calling on America’s partners to look at artificial intelligence (AI) with possibility and not “trepidation,” Vance laid out the Trump administration’s plan for the future of AI in remarks Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s AI Action Summit in Paris co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vance stated:

“Our administration, the Trump administration believes that AI will have countless revolutionary applications and economic innovation, job creation, national security, health care, free expression, and beyond. And to restrict its development now would not only unfairly benefit incumbents in the space, it would mean paralyzing one of the most promising technologies we have seen in generations.”

.@JDVance: European Courts Are Canceling Elections While Talking About Democratic Values pic.twitter.com/My9Kq4Rf1J — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 14, 2025

Trump laid down four U.S. tenets for the future of AI:

1. “This administration will ensure that American AI technology continues to be the gold standard worldwide and we are the partner of choice for others, foreign countries, and certainly businesses as they expand their own use of AI.”

2. “We believe that excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it’s taking off and we’ll make every effort to encourage pro-growth AI policies.” He noted that he’d like to see “that deregulatory flavor making its way into a lot of the conversations this conference.”

3. “We feel very strongly that AI must remain free from ideological bias and that American AI will not be co-opted into a tool for authoritarian censorship.”

4. “The Trump administration will maintain a pro-worker growth path for AI so it can be a potent tool for job creation in the United States.” He said further that AI will “facilitate and will make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings. It will never replace human beings.”

“AI, we believe, is going to make us more productive, more prosperous, and more free,” Vance said. “America is the leader in AI and our administration aims to keep it that way. The U.S. possesses all components across the full AI stack, including advanced semiconductor design, frontier algorithms and of course transformational applications.”

To “safeguard the American advantage,” he said, the Trump administration will “make sure the most powerful AI systems are built within the U.S. using American designed and manufactured chips.”

Entrepreneur Larry Ward is championing the concept of AI in service of humanity instead of vice versa.

“The emergence of DeepSeek has prompted calls for America’s ‘Sputnik moment’ in AI development. But this reactive comparison dangerously misses the point. While the space race was about reaching physical destinations first, the AI race is about wielding transformative power responsibly. The stakes aren’t about who gets there first, but who develops AI that serves rather than subjugates humanity,” Ward, founder of Political Media, Inc. and President of the Free Press Foundation, wrote for Human Events in a Jan. 30 analysis.

Ward added: “American leadership in AI shouldn’t be measured by who releases the next model fastest, but by who sets the global standard for responsible development. Our advantage lies not in computation alone, but in our commitment to human dignity, individual liberty, and ethical innovation. We must lead by example, showing the world that powerful AI can be developed responsibly, transparently, and in service of humanity.”

Ward noted that the U.S. needs a development approach to AI that “integrates technical innovation with ethical consideration at every step.”

This means:

Building robust safety protocols alongside capability advances

Developing transparent systems that serve human needs

Creating clear ethical frameworks before, not after, deployment

Ensuring AI remains in service of humanity, not the other way around

Ward concluded: “The Sputnik moment sparked a race to space. But AI development isn’t a race – it’s a responsibility. America’s role isn’t to win a sprint to superintelligence, but to lead a thoughtful march toward AI that enhances human flourishing. In this critical moment, wisdom, not fear, must be our guide.”

MUST WATCH: in Paris, JD Vance just delivered one of the most morally clear, pro-American, and courageous speeches you will see all about America’s global leadership on AI. 15 minutes of pure FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k1HqdtbztN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 11, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!