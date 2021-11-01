Vaccinated but with Covid: Jen Psaki, Bon Jovi, Colin Powell

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2021

“Although each vaccine is unique, all of them offer strong protection against severe disease,” Yale Medicine wrote last month.

“Fauci Says Shots Work Despite Cases Among Fully Vaccinated,” Bloomberg headlined in August.

And this from Business Insider in May: “Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines work much better than natural immunity to protect you from the coronavirus.”

All along the way during the so-called “pandemic, the American people “have been told the vaccines work, the vaccines are effective, the vaccines effectively work,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on Nov. 1.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was front and center in pushing Team Biden’s jab policies, including mandating it for federal workers.

Fully-vaccinated Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid.

So did fully-vaccinated rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

That’s after fully-vaccinated former Secretary of State Colin Powell died — reportedly from medical issues tied to Covid.

Joe Biden is the one who told Americans that if they got the vaccine they would NOT get Covid. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said “data suggests” that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus” and “don’t get sick.”

For those who deny Biden or Walensky ever uttered those words, here’s the proof:

The CDC Director and President of the USA both claimed that if you get the Covid vaccine, then you will not get Covid. But people want to say I am the one ‘spreading medical misinformation’… This whole fiasco is based on mainstream approved medical misinformation. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 26, 2021

For all those who say that the vaccines work, what do they actually mean by “works?”

“If by ‘works’ it’s meant that the vaccines actually protect people from getting, spreading and/or dying from the coronavirus — well then, disappointment is in order,” Chumley wrote. “Disappointment followed by disillusion, all buoyed by, get this, government and pharmaceutical deceptions and distractions.”

Chumley then listed the actual facts on the shots:

Here’s a quick glance at the facts — at least, the ones that have leaked out so far — from Yale Medicine: Pfizer-BioNTech initially announced its shot offered 95% efficacy. Then it downgraded that stat to 91% efficacy. Then a peer-review study found nope, efficacy was only about 84%, while a CDC analysis found even that figure could wane over time — to the point where efficacy could drop to 75% over a few months’ time. Meanwhile, there’s that whole FDA warning about this shot’s potential to inflame the hearts of youth. Then there’s Moderna. Then there’s Moderna with its own FDA-affixed warning about inflammation of the heart muscle post-shot. Then there’s Moderna with its initial promise of 95% efficacy, falling to 90% efficacy, and its who-knows-where-this-number-will-land over time. If there’s one constant with this coronavirus, after all, it’s the fact that each changing season brings new stats. The constant is the fact nothing’s constant. Johnson & Johnson? Well, minus the FDA warnings of blood clotting and Guillain-Barre syndrome — the former which resulted in a pause in administering the vaccine — Johnson & Johnson’s version offers about 72% overall efficacy, and 86% efficacy against “moderate and severe disease,” according to the FDA. Johnson & Johnson then said in October that if you get a booster — mo’ money, mo’ money, mo’ money! — that efficacy increases to 94%.

Chumley added: “The more we learn about the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccinations, versus the safety and side effects, versus the total lack of knowledge of long-term health issues, the more it underscores the need for citizens to demand free choice.”

Country star Travis Tritt said that Americans are going to realize that they’ve been “played,” and their final reaction won’t be “pretty.”

As time goes by, more and more people are going to realize they’ve been played by their government and large pharmaceutical companies. The final reaction ain’t gonna be pretty. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 31, 2021

“A lot of people agree with Travis,” Wayne Dupree noted in an Oct. 31 op-ed for Red Voice Media. “After all, we don’t know what the long-term effects will be from this vaccine. And that’s not conspiracy or hyperbole, it’s the truth.”

Dupree added: “It’s science – and I am talking about real science, not the crazy ‘sCiEnCe’ that we’re currently being subjected to by the political elites and Dr. Frankenstein Fauci. The only thing that will tell us the long-term effects of this vaccine is time…and when that time comes up, there could very well be some deeply hurt, angry, and betrayed people.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief