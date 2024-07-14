Updated: 2 eyewitnesses tried to warn Secret Service after spotting would-be Trump assassin

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2024 Updated July 15, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In what has been called an “apocalyptic security failure,” former President Donald Trump was rushed from a campaign rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Hours later, authorities confirmed that he had been targeted for assassination by a gunman identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

In the minutes after Trump began speaking and before the attack at 6:11 p.m., eyewitnesses told BBC and other media of their futile efforts to alert the Secret Service and law enforcement officials after spotting the gunman on the roof on a nearby building with a rifle.

New video evidence and witness reports on July 15 reinforced those reports and are leading to growing national scrutiny of the Biden Administration’s management of the United States Secret Service.

In an interview over the weekend former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino termed the attempted assassination an “apocalyptic security failure.”

Bleeding from a wound to his right ear, and before leaving the stage, Trump struggled with agents to make contact with the crowds, pumping his fist and waving to roars of “USA, USA”.

The U.S. Secret Service said the shooter was killed by Secret Service agents. At a midnight press conference, law enforcement authorities said the gunman was not carrying ID, and the FBI was still working at that time to verify his identity.

FBI agent Kevin Rojek, who finally confirmed at 11:45 p.m. that the incident was an attempted assassination, said authorities were not prepared to give “an identified motive” nor to specify the type of gun used.

State police said at least two other shooting victims at the rally were adult males, one of whom had died. They did not provide identifications.

After being treated and released from Butler Memorial Hospital, Trump flew to Newark Airport in New Jersey Saturday night.

The White House said Joe Biden had spoken to former President Trump and returned to Washington from Rehoboth Beach, Del. amid criticism of his administration’s Department of Homeland Security headed by Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas that oversees the U.S. Secret Service.

The U.S Secret Service has denied multiple requests for increased security around President Trump despite critical threat levels, according to counterterrorism analyst Aaron Cohen.

USSS Director Kim Cheatle has denied multiple requests for increased security around President Trump, despite critical threat levels. — Aaron Cohen Official (@aacohenofficial) July 14, 2024

Trump’s Secret Service protection is much smaller than that of a sitting president like Joe Biden, sources told the New York Post. However, Trump, being a former president himself, should have received additional security from the agency, the sources said.

Elon Musk and former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler called on July 13 for the immediate resignation of USSS Director Kim Cheatle.

Meanwhile, two witnesses at the rally each reported seeing a man with a rifle crawling on top of the roof of a building near the campaign rally stage and warned law enforcement officials.

As reported to the BBC, an eyewitness outside the event spotted the man “bear crawling” across the roof, carrying a rifle. He alerted law enforcement and was surprised that Trump continued to speak.

Shooter was bear crawling across a roof, just outside the venue, with a rifle in his hands. Eyewitness and his friends were screaming at the police and Secret Service for 2 to 3 minutes. No one did anything.pic.twitter.com/MaQB0OjoEj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 14, 2024

A second eyewitness on July 13 also reported on alerting authorities to a man with a rifle on a rooftop.

Second eyewitness explains how he told police TWICE that there was a man moving from rooftop to rooftop carrying a rifle. The officers could not see the shooter from their vantage point. Horrific failure from all law enforcement agencies.pic.twitter.com/uPPLTsj8We — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, outrage grew over the weekend over reports the Biden Administration had repeatedly rebuffed urgent requests from the Trump security detail for additional resources.

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS. DHS, which oversees Secret Service… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign. https://t.co/0vYGrj6yuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

In a social media post, Garrett Ziegler said:

Head of SS must be gone by Monday . . . And DJT needs to get 50-60 more MEN from the private sector.

Reminder that the texts belonging to 2 dozen Secret Service officials/agents—including now director Kim Cheatle—before and on Jan 6 were deleted and never recovered. The Secret Service allowed the armed raid of MAL without the slightest challenge. Something is very wrong. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 14, 2024

Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec posted on social media: “It was just a few weeks ago that the entire left was promoting the idea that Biden should have Trump assassinated.”

According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out. He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has “immunity” for official acts now! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 1, 2024

