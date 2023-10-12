Update: Slain, far left activist appears to have been a pedophile killed by his victim

by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2023

In the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 39-year-old leftist activist and reporter Josh Kruger was found dead outside his Philadelphia apartment.

“Kruger was a longtime journalist, homeless activist, and former social media spokesperson for Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney. According to the initial evidence, the shooter entered Kruger’s home and shot him at the base of his stairs before fleeing. Kruger, fatally wounded, went outside looking for help,” the Conundrum Cluster blog on Substack.com noted.

New information is emerging about Kruger’s relationship with the suspect in his death, 19-year-old Robert Davis.

Davis’s family has come forward to say that Davis was just 15 when he and Kruger began a years-long drug-fueled relationship. Family members said Davis told them Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online before, police say, Davis shot Kruger, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Oct. 11.

Following Kruger’s shooting death, the Conundrum Cluster blog noted that Kruger was a proponent of “safe injection sites” where drug addicts can use drugs and be provided with free needles and other essentials. He advocated for all drugs to be decriminalized.

The Conundrum Cluster blog added: “Kruger was one of the many far-left activists waging war on Americans’ quality of life. When liberal policies don’t work, he would tell people not to believe their lying eyes. When people pointed out the obvious problems liberal policies cause, he called them racist. During the mass hysteria and cultural revolution that followed the George Floyd Riots, Kruger defended or minimized the removal of statues of Christopher Columbus and heroic Philadelphia mayor Frank Rizzo, who helped navigate the city through the massive violence of the Civil Rights era. If you want to know why many cities have become shitholes in recent memory, look no further than Josh Kruger.”

According to police, Kruger was killed after a man entered his Point Breeze home in the middle of the night and shot him seven times. Surveillance video near the scene and tips from Kruger’s friends and family led detectives to Davis, and a warrant was issued for his arrest a few days later. Police described the pair as acquaintances, and said Kruger “was trying to help [Davis] get through life.”

The suspect’s mother, Damica Davis, and her older son Jaylin Reason said in an interview that Robert Davis faced mental health issues from a young age. He struggled to control his anger in school, his mother said, partially because of the absence of his biological father in his life, and often got into fights. When he was about 15, she said, his troubles intensified after he started sneaking out in the middle of the night and coming home high on drugs.

They said Davis told them he was seeing an “older white woman” he met online who “worked for the government.”

Family members said they frequently saw the name “Josh” pop up in messages on Robert Davis’s phone. When they asked who Josh was, Davis told them it was the woman’s brother, who was gay. The family members later said that Davis told them he had been seeing Kruger all along.

Robert Davis remains at large.

Damica Davis said that if her son did kill Kruger, there’s no excuse. But she, too, wants answers.

“It’s tragic what happened,” she said. “But I feel like my son is a victim in this, as well.”

