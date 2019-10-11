Unreported: Two collusion investigations in a race with time

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2019

Democrats are racing to get articles of impeachment written before details are released by U.S. Attorney John Durham on his investigation into the origins of the Democratic Party-fueled Russia hoax, radio host Rush Limbaugh said.

Democrats “want to get this done by Thanksgiving, they want to get two articles written. They want to get an article on obstruction, Trump not turning over requested documents, this whistleblower stuff, and another article on something else,” Limbaugh said on his Oct. 9 broadcast.

The point, Limbaugh said, “is that we’re in a race here, we’re in a race. (Attorney General William) Barr and Durham are doing their own investigation, and it has expanded. This investigation’s going global.”

Related: Durham adds agents as investigation of Russia probe expands, October 9, 2019

Limbaugh noted that “Pelosi and Schiff and everybody on that side, the Drive-Bys, they’re scared to death of this because, folks, they know they did it. They know they manufactured all of this. They know this investigation is fraudulent from the first day Obama convened it with Hillary’s participation and John Brennan.

“One of the reasons they were hell bent on Hillary winning was so that nobody would ever find out what they did. If Hillary had won, all of these people from Comey to Brennan to Clapper would have been promoted. They would have been thanked for a job well done, for taking Trump out. But Trump won. Now all of this is at risk of being exposed. And they are scurrying.”

Fox News’s Brett Baier this week reported that Durham’s investigation is “expanding exponentially.”

Baier cited “senior sources telling us that it started as the beginning of the probe to the election, and now it has expanded from the election all the way up to when Mueller is special counsel. So, past the inauguration all the way into 2017. There are more agents, more resources, and it is all based on what John Durham is finding, we’re told. Durham, over time, is going to be putting out pieces of his expansive report, and remember, that’s going to collide with the impeachment inquiry and what’s happening on that front.”

As his investigation proceeds, “Durham over time’s gonna be putting out pieces, which means they’re not gonna wait for a big slam dunk finale,” Limbaugh said. “They’re gonna release things as they learn it ’cause they know that we’re in a race here.”

Limbaugh continued: “So they’re gonna be putting out pieces of this report as it’s written, and that is going to collide with whatever Pelosi and Schiff are doing.”

Limbaugh noted that Barr and Durham had recently traveled to Italy as part of their ongoing investigation.

“You know why Italy? Because there’s a very key person that was last seen there,” Limbaugh said. “The guy’s name is Joseph Mifsud. He’s the original guy — this is classic, by the way. In the Mueller report Mifsud is referred to as a Russian agent. But he’s not! Mifsud was one of these FBI guys along with Stefan Halper and Alexander Downer, and he was involved in the episode where George Papadopoulos was told that the Russians had a bunch of Hillary emails.”

Papadopoulos “was told this stuff and then he was to go repeat it ’cause he was a member of the Trump foreign policy team,” Limbaugh added. “And it was an entrapment strategy. They wanted to entrap Papadopoulos. They fed him false information. The Russians had Hillary emails. He tells Alexander Downer, the ambassador from Australia, and then he calls the FBI, one of these feedback loops, is what it was. Well, Mifsud was one of the first people talking to Papadopoulos, and nobody can find him. He left a video, and nobody knows where he is.”

Limbaugh said of Mifsud: “They don’t know if he’s dead. They don’t know if he’s alive. They don’t know if he’s in hiding. They don’t know if he’s with the Dalai Lama. They don’t know where he is. But Barr and his investigative team are all over. They’re in Ukraine. They are in Italy.”

