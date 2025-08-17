Unreported: Putin told Trump, ‘You lost [in 2020] because of mail-in voting. It was a rigged election’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2025 Real World News



U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to stun Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview following his summit in Alaska with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He related how Putin told him point blank that Trump lost the “rigged” 2020 election due to mail-in ballots.

“No country has mail-in voting,” Trump quoted Putin as saying. “It is impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections.”

Hannity testified under oath that he “did not believe” for “one second” there was mass voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to a New York Times report citing court depositions in Delaware Superior Court.

Putin’s comments, reinforcing similar statement by Trump directly contradict the views of almost all elected U.S. officials and the U.S. and international legacy media.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just revealed that Vladimir Putin told him our mail-in voting is causing our elections to become RIGGED – and Trump is pushing to ban it nationwide. “We have to do it.” “[Putin] said ‘your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting.’ He… pic.twitter.com/y9wBbfQCWM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 16, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation