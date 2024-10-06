Unreported: Nothing new about rigging the weather, according to CBS report from 11 years ago

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was ridiculed by leftists after posting on X that it is possible to manipulate the weather.

Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

Consider the following three flashbacks on reports that it is indeed possible to engineer the weather:

From CBS News in September 2013, City College of New York professor Michio Kaku discusses how weather can be influence by man:

Greene posted video from September 2016 showing then-CIA Director John Brennan weighing in on the topic:

Yes they can control the weather. Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it. Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you. By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up. pic.twitter.com/V0l0yts3dw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2024

From Fox News in September 2023, Michio again discusses the topic:

