Unreported: Nothing new about rigging the weather, according to CBS report from 11 years ago

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was ridiculed by leftists after posting on X that it is possible to manipulate the weather.

Consider the following three flashbacks on reports that it is indeed possible to engineer the weather:

From CBS News in September 2013, City College of New York professor Michio Kaku discusses how weather can be influence by man:

Greene posted video from September 2016 showing then-CIA Director John Brennan weighing in on the topic:

From Fox News in September 2023, Michio again discusses the topic:

