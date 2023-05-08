Unreported: In NYC subway death, Marine veteran was complimented by other passengers

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2023

As leftist media, politicians, and activists call for a murder charge in the New York City subway choking death of Jordan Neely, critics say they conveniently leave out important details that contradict the Left’s story of a cold-blooded killing carried out by Marine veteran Daniel Penny.

New video which emerged online shows what observers say is Penny, after having Neely in a choke hold, helping others place him in the recovery position. The video also shows other passengers on the subway car complimenting Penny for taking action against what reports have described as a mentally disturbed homeless man.

A May 5 report by The New Republic stated: “Daniel Penny killed Jordan Neely by putting him in a choke hold for 15 minutes. Then, he got up and walked away.” Critics say the video (see below) does not support that take.

Other footage shows Neely harassing other passengers before being restrained by Petty, with the help of other passengers.

Also largely unreported by Big Media is Nelly’s lengthy rap sheet.

Neely, who had 42 prior arrests, still had a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly hitting a 67-year-old woman in 2021.

“Mr. Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness,” Penny’s lawyers said in a statement. “When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

The Western Journal’s Joe Saunders noted: “Now, the race-hustlers of the Left aren’t going to acknowledge that. Neely was black. Penny is white. And that’s all they need to see to bring protesters out into the streets — and down into the subways.”

New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post that Neely was “murdered.”

Al Sharpton, at a rally Saturday, according to the New York Daily News, said a failure to prosecute Penny “will set a standard of vigilantism that we cannot tolerate.”

Saunders added: “The ‘lawlessness’ that’s plaguing New York City is a result of the soft-on-crime attitudes of lawmakers in the New York state capital, who’ve turned the state’s criminal justice system into a revolving door, where criminals are arrested only to be released before the paperwork is finished.”

Penny has not yet been charged, but a Manhattan grand jury could be convened as early as this week to determine whether to indict Penny.

Why isn’t the media covering the fact that Daniel Penny was complemented by other passengers and also put Jordan Neely in the recovery position? Seems like key details to leave out. pic.twitter.com/hA8qSNtrCu — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 7, 2023

The ordinary voter will never learn that the subway psycho hit a 7 year old and tried killing a grandma. They all think he was doing Michael Jackson moon walks for tips. That’s why the left censors. We would win landslides every time if only the truth wasn’t silenced. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 6, 2023

NEW: first statement from Thomas Kenniff, lawyer for Daniel Penny, claiming his client was threatened along with other passengers and “never intended to harm” Jordan Neely, who died at Penny’s hands: pic.twitter.com/dWmCr6Kwhw — Trevor Boyer (@trevormail) May 6, 2023

