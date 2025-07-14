Unreported: ICE has found 10,000 missing children trafficked during Biden era

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2025 Real World News



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has rescued 10,000 children who were the victims of human trafficking during the Biden-Harris Administration, border czar Tom Homan said.

Homan said on “Fox and Friends”: “We are looking for over 300,000 missing children. We’ve already found around 10,000, have you heard that anywhere? No, because the media’s simply not covering it.”

Homan added: “And look, this should be a non-partisan issue. Arresting public safety threats and national security threats, everyone should be on the same page on that. Rescuing children, I mean, it should be a non-partisan issue.”

In a raid last week, ICE identified multiple illegal alien children being exploited as underage workers at a marijuana farm in California.

Around 291,000 unaccompanied migrant children received no court notices after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in the Biden era, and ICE lost track of over 32,000 children who had been released from custody since 2019, a report by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of the Inspector General found in August 2024.

In 2023, formerICE chief of staff Jon Feere argued that the Biden=Harris Administration was “responsible for launching the largest explosion of illegal child labor in American history through lawless immigration policies.” Illegal alien children were trafficked for sex or labor in the hundreds of thousands.

“As someone who frequently saw single men wearing masks accompanying migrant kids through the airport in my hometown during the Biden years, I have to wonder, along with many other people, just how many of the relatives were lying about their relationship to the kids,” Catherine Salgado wrote for PJ Media on Monday. “But of course, the Biden Administration ended DNA tests for illegal ‘families,’ so it couldn’t be sure whether the children were related or not.”

