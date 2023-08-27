Unreported: Crowd loved beauty pageant contestant’s response to ’empowerment’ question

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 27, 2023

Major media will not touch this story.

During the Mrs. American pageant on Friday night in Las Vegas, Hannah Neeleman was asked “When have you felt most empowered?”

Neeleman, a farmer and entrepreneur and mother of seven, responded: “I have felt this feeling seven times now as I bring these sacred souls to the earth. After I hold that newborn baby in my arms, the feeling of motherhood and bringing them to the earth is the most empowering feeling I have ever felt.”

The crowd on hand at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino erupted in applause.

Neeleman went on to win the crown.

The 33-year-old farmer and entrepreneur bested over 40 other competitors to win the national title. She succeeds last year’s titleholder Krisdee Clark of South Carolina and is expected to compete next in the Mrs. World 2023 pageant.

Neeleman is a Juilliard School graduate ballerina and a former Miss New York City. She owns Ballerina Farm with her husband in the mountain valley of Kamas, Utah. She competed as Mrs. American South Dakota on Friday night.

“When have you felt most empowered?” “…When I hold that newborn baby in my arms…” – 2023 Mrs. American – Hannah Neeleman aka Ballerina Farm pic.twitter.com/zZOAKVjTer — Laura Hudson 🇨🇦 (@latterdaylaura) August 27, 2023

