Unreported: Canadian woman gets 22 year sentence for attempt to assassinate Trump

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 22, 2023

Having extensively covered the FBI shooting of a Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden, major media have largely ignored the sentencing of a Canadian woman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, a 56-year-old dual citizen of Canada and France, was sentenced to 262 months in prison for mailing a letter containing the poison ricin in 2020 to then-President Trump and others. She pleaded guilty in January to violating biological weapons prohibitions.

In the letter, Ferrier referred to Trump as “The Ugly Tyrant Clown” and laced it with the potentially deadly ricin, saying, “If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT.”

The letter was intercepted at a mail sorting facility in September 2020, before it could reach the White House.

Ferrier was arrested while attempting to drive across the U.S.-Canada border at the Peace Bridge Border Crossing in Buffalo, New York. She was carrying a gun, a knife, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Ferrier made the ricin at home in Quebec and mailed the potentially deadly poison to Trump and to several police officials in Texas.

Ferrier was jailed in Texas for around 10 weeks in the spring of 2019 after she refused to leave a park area after it closed. Investigators found eight similar letters sent to law enforcement officials in charge of the Texas jail where she was held.

In September 2020, Ferrier posted Twitter, that someone should “please shoot [T]rump in the face.”

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich handed down the 262-month sentence which was outlined in a plea agreement with prosecutors. Under the plea agreement, Ferrier would be expelled from the U.S. once she is released from prison. She will be required to be under supervised release for life, if she ever returns.

The judge said of Ferrier’s actions: “That isn’t really activism. I hope you have no desire to continue on this path.”

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish