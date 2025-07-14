Unreported: Budget surplus in June

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2025 Real World News



As proceeds from President Donald Trump’s tariff policies came pouring in, the U.S. government posted a surplus in June, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

Last month saw a surplus of just over $27 billion. That followed a $316 billion deficit in May.

The government last posted a June surplus in 2017, during President Donald Trump’s first term.

The fiscal year-to-date deficit stands at $1.34 trillion. The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Customs duties for June were 301% higher than June 2024 during the Biden era.

On an annual basis, tariff collections have totaled $113 billion, 86% more than a year ago.

Trump levied across-the-board 10% tariffs on imports in April on top of other select duties. He also announced a menu of so-called reciprocal tariffs on various U.S. trading partners and has been in negotiations since.

Net interest on the $36 trillion national debt totaled $84 billion in June, down slightly from May.

Trump has been pushing the Federal Reserve to cut short-term rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said he remains leery of the potential impact that tariffs might have on inflation.

Support Free Press Foundation