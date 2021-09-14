Unreported: Arctic sea ice is expanding in ‘big chill’ for climate alarmists

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2021

Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean increased by more than 30 percent in the past year and is currently the highest it’s been in nine years, according to the Ocean and Sea Ice Satellite Application Facility’s High Latitude Processing Center.

The sea ice level in the Antarctic is also well above normal, the processing center reported.

Tony Heller of Real Climate Science noted the Arctic Ocean gained a record amount of sea ice during the first week of September.

“Most years the Arctic loses ice, but this year ice extent has increased” more than 77,000 square miles, Heller tweeted.

Heller noted that the news likely would not be reported by CNN, BBC News, or The New York Times.

The news is a big chill for climate alarmists who contend that less than 10 years remain before the “tipping point” where the Earth will end to due global warming, a WND News Center analysis noted.

In January 2019, New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez amplified the bogus claim of some climate activists that a 2018 UN climate report had concluded the planet had only 12 years to address climate change.

“With the current circumstances,with the abdication of responsibility that we’ve seen from so many powerful people,even people who abdicate that responsibility by calling themselves liberal or a democrat,or whatever it is, I feel a need for all of us to breathe fire” @AOC #MLKnow pic.twitter.com/x9R1k8wtVQ — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 21, 2019

But, as WND’s Art Moore noted in an August 2018 op-ed, 2018 marked 30 years of failed climate-alarmism predictions, with many forecasts of a “point of no return” and a “critical tipping point” having long passed.

The New York Times reported on Sept. 7 that a number of leading health and medical journals declared climate change “the greatest threat to global public health” and called on governments to respond with the urgency with which they confronted the coronavirus pandemic.

The report followed the announcement that the Biden Health and Human Services Department will treat climate change as a public health emergency.

The Daily Caller’s Varun Hukeri noted in a Sept. 3 analysis that governments and public health bodies could invoke emergency authority as they have in response to Covid and enforce drastic measures such as curbing private-vehicle use, limiting or banning the consumption of animal products, and eliminating fossil fuel drilling.

“If climate activists were allowed, they would take us from Covid lockdowns straight into climate lockdowns,” JunkScience.com founder Steve Milloy told the Daily Caller. “Now that they’ve seen arbitrary lockdowns successfully imposed under the guise of a ‘public health emergency,’ they can’t wait for federal, state and local declarations of a climate emergency to achieve the same sort of dominance over us.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief