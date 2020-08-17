Unreported: 1,600-boat parade in support of Trump broke record

by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2020

As the pro-Trump boat parade phenomenon continues to sweep the nation, the major media continues to sweep the parades and their growing number of participants under the rug.

One of the latest of the parades supporting President Donald Trump was held in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday and set a world record for largest boat parade of all time.

Organizers of the Clearwater boat parade said that over 1,600 boats signed up for the event, and that didn’t include last minute arrivals and those who joined in along the route. As many as 2,000 boats took part, organizers told Fox 13. The previous record was set in Malaysia with 1,180 boats.

“The silent majority is silent NO longer. Thousands of patriots came out to support @TeamTrump in Clearwater for the BIGGEST Trump boat parade of all time, and possibly the biggest boat parade in world history!” Liberty Hangout’s Kaitlin Bennett noted.

The boat parades which have been popping up all across the country in recent months have gotten some local media coverage but have been ignored by the major media which focuses instead on so-called “mostly peaceful” leftist anti-Trump demonstrations, Debra Heine reported for American Greatness.

Other parades included:

• Also on Saturday, hundreds of boaters gathered at Lake Hopatcong in New Jersey to show their support for the president.

• On Sunday, about 400 boats participated in a pro-Trump parade on Lake George, New York.

• Some 1,000 pro-Trump boats cruised the Intracoastal Waterway in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on July 26.

• A large pro-Trump boat parade was held on Lake Norman in North Carolina on July 4.

• Massive “Trumptilla” boat parades cruised the Intracoastal Waterway in Florida from Jupiter to Mar-a-Lago in May and June of this year.

• “Trumptilla” events were also held in Tampa Bay and Fort Lauderdale on June 14 in honor of the president’s birthday.

• A twelve-year-old girl inspired a massive boat parade for Trump on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on June 13.

Trump has embraced the outpouring of support, tweeting: “Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! #MAGA”

Trump told reporters recently: “We have a silent majority, the likes of which no one has seen. We want law and order, we want low taxes. They want to raise your taxes. They want to have open borders, and they want to defund the police! How do you win on that?!”

Thousands of boaters hit the water in Clearwater on Saturday in an effort to set a record for the largest pro-Trump boat parade.#Trump2020 #KAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/NH2r5vy9fy — Wyn (@Wyn1745) August 16, 2020

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media