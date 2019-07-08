Unforgiven: Scottish teen who stated there are only two genders is barred from school

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2019

A Scottish teenager who told his teacher that there are only two genders was removed from class, suspended, and later expelled.

The 17-year-old student at Mearns Academy in Aberdeenshire, named Murray, shared a video on social media in which his teacher tells him he can’t return to class as school policy dictates there are many genders and to assert otherwise was “not acceptable” and amounted to discrimination, Breitbart News reported.

Last year, Scotland had LGBTI-inclusive education embedded within its curriculum, the first in the world to do so.

According to a friend, Murray had wanted to expose left-progressive, anti-scientific ideologies being taught at Scottish schools, and expressed concern that telling very young children that “boys are girls and girls are boys” is “a very dangerous thing.”

Murray said he “was signing up for a website. The teacher was at his desk doing something else, like he wasn’t even talking at the time. So I’m just facing my PC signing up for this website, and all of a sudden the teacher starts calling out to the class ‘Whoa, look at this. The website only has two gender options!’

“And he basically started going off on a tangent about how bad that was and how old fashioned that was. I said ‘But sir, there are only two genders.’ Those were the exact words I said. And he instantly like snapped back angry and said ‘Are you really going to go there?’ I answered ‘Yeah, there are two genders.’ And he was like, ‘If you want to have this discussion we can have it outside.’ And I said, ‘Well, sir, there are two genders.’ ”

The teacher then says “Could you please keep that opinion to your own house.”

According to the school, Murray was originally suspended for one week on grounds of sharing the footage of his teacher without his consent. It was later extended to three weeks. Now, he has been told that he will not be able to return to Mearns Academy to finish his education, the Evening Standard reported.

The teen told a YouTuber who goes by I, Hypocrite — who helped the original story go viral — that he and his mother had been called in for a meeting where he said “people higher up [in the school] said it’s not OK for me to finish my education at that school, effectively, and they told me there’s no chance I can return.”

An Aberdeenshire council spokesman told the Evening Standard: “The young man in question has not been permanently excluded from Mearns Academy, but rather at the age of 17, has reached the end of his time in compulsory education.”

“Staff from the school are working hard to ensure that the young man has a positive future placement either in further education or in an area that he chooses,” they added.

Murray told the YouTuber that he was concerned that being barred from his old school could affect him getting into another one, particularly if a prospective new school requires a previous academic reference, saying: “I’m kind of in limbo at the moment. I really don’t know what is going to happen… I’m either going to have to find a new school or go to college… but it’s definitely a big speed bump in my life at the moment.”

A crowdfunding page was set up to cover getting Murray into a new school and living expenses, and raised more than $2,000 — before reportedly being shut down for breaching GoFundMe’s terms of service in an unspecified manner. The page address now shows the message: “Campaign Not Found.”

“So, GoFundMe has cancelled the campaign and also banned my account. I have not been given any reason other than I violated the terms somehow. All donations were refunded,” I, Hypocrite stated.

I, Hypocrite has launched a new fundraising page on Fundly to support Murray.

