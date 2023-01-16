Uncensored: Silenced nurse warned of ‘shocking’ rise in post-vaccine fetal deaths

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2023

A California Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurse noted an alarming rise in the number of fetal deaths starting in March 2021, “when the vaccines first started to roll out.”

Michelle Gershman’s testimony was posted on the HighWire website on Nov. 15, 2022. With the social media censorship veil being lifted, such posts are now beginning to see the light of day.

Texas Lindsay, who posted the interview with Gershman on her substack.com blog said it was some of the “most shocking testimony I’ve seen in the last three years.”

“Watch this, the entire clip and ask yourself why isn’t this being investigated by the CDC and FDA. The Safety Signal in VAERS (the program used by the CDC/FDA to monitor vaccine safety) went off in 2021 and continued to climb in 2022,” Lindsay wrote.

This is the most shocking testimony I’ve seen since the pandemic began. When will the CDC investigate this? pic.twitter.com/H97IEL68Xq — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 14, 2023

“Those that spoke out were censored and many lost their social media platforms all together for simply sharing the data from the CDC/FDA’s own database. (See tweet with VAERS data that Dr. Jessica Rose shared today below.) Those that advocated and implemented this censorship should be held accountable for the tragedies that unfolded as a result.”

These are the VAERS reports for foetal-associated reports following exposure to COVID-19 injectable products (“Maternal exposure during breast feeding”). pic.twitter.com/pEcOews3rz — Jessica Rose (@JesslovesMJK) January 14, 2023

