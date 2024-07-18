UNC fraternity brothers who saved American flag from pro-Hamas protesters honored at RNC

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 18, 2024

The University of North Carolina fraternity brothers who saved an American flag from pro-Hamas protesters at the Chapel Hill campus entered the Republican National Convention toting American flags to huge applause from the crowd on Wednesday.

The fraternity brothers became a viral sensation in late April for their patriotic heroics in defending the flag from protestors who had attempted to tear it down off a campus flag pole.

“When a mob tried to take down the American flag on our campus we knew we couldn’t let that happen,” one of the students said to roars of approval from the RNC crowd.

Delegates at the Fisery Forum convention floor in Milwaukee reached out to shake their hands or give them a pat on the back, as Brian Kelley sang “American Spirit” on stage with a choir from Milwaukee’s Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ.

Alex Johnson, one of the fraternity members, took a microphone from his back pocket and explained that when “a mob” of pro-Palestinian protesters tried to remove the American flag from the Chapel Hill campus, the fraternity brothers protected it out of respect. “Too many people have sacrificed everything for it,” he said. “The least we could do was keep it flying. And tonight we are proud to honor our flag again.”

Video of the students’ action in April went viral, and country music star John Rich promised to perform at a party, which was funded by more than $500,000 quickly raised on a GoFundMe page.

“I really didn’t do any of this with the intention of coming here … or getting anything out of it,” student Hugh Reeves told NewsNation’s “On Balance.” “In the moment, I was thinking about my godfather, who had served 20 years in the Air Force. I don’t want to see my flag disrespected like that.

UNC fraternity brothers who protected the flag during campus protests speak at RNC Convention — ‘Too many people have sacrificed everything for it. The least we could do is keep it flying.’pic.twitter.com/hnjeUrKzfR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 18, 2024

