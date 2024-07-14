Ultimate expression of Left’s hatred led to iconic photo, ‘searing vision’ that will define 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The events of July 13, 2024 in Bethel, Pennsylvania “will surely motivate a visceral rally” toward former President Donald Trump, Steve Cortes wrote in a July 14 Substack.com analysis. “After all, elections are as much about emotion and inspiration as they are about policies and issues.”

But it is “the searing vision of Trump the fighter, bloodied but defiant,” that “will ultimately define this election season, and perhaps even the lasting historical legacy of Donald John Trump, our former and future president,” Cortes noted.

The failed assassination attempt “represents the despicable culmination (for now) of a years-long pattern of undeserved abuse directed at Donald J. Trump. Why has he been subjected to such inordinate mistreatment? In reality, Trump’s ‘crime’ has merely been opposing the ongoing oppression of regular Americans by a polluted power structure in America,” Cortes wrote.

“That rigged system has been constructed by the most powerful interests in America, including Big Tech, the Intelligence Community, Corporate Media, and DC Think Tanks. They all revile Trump personally and, more importantly, correctly fear the power of the popular movement he leads.”

Trump’s massive populist movement has shocked the ruling class, which is now using “every political and public relations weapon possible to hunt Donald Trump. For example, even as Biden’s own executive branch tries to jail his chief political opponent, Biden declared just days ago that ‘we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.’ ”

Just heated rhetoric?

Consider Joe Biden’s own words from his “red sermon” address in Philadelphia in 2022: Biden shrieked that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”

Biden’s handlers also posted this social media attack upon the masses of regular Americans: “MAGA Republicans have made their choice: to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate, and division.”

Kamala Harris told MSNBC that Trump is “rightly” compared to Adolf Hitler.

And, just days ago, Puck News reported on the words of tech titan Reid Hoffman at a gathering of elites at a Sun Valley, Idaho resort.

“Peter Thiel sarcastically thanked Reid Hoffman for funding lawsuits against Trump because they had turned him into ‘a martyr,’ increasing his chances of re-election. From the stage, Hoffman shot back with his own sarcastic quip: ‘Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.’ ”

Cortes noted: “Well, Reid Hoffman and Joe Biden, they nearly hit their target, and not just metaphorically, but literally…at the point of an assassin’s rifle. Tragically, an innocent American Trump supporter perished in that wicked attempt to take out Trump. Such consequences flow directly from the overheated castigations levied by Biden and his allies. In addition, this violence represents the worst and latest persecution of Trump himself.”

