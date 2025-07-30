Ukrainians over age 60 get green light from Zelenskyy to serve in military

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2025 Real World News



As the casualties in Ukraine’s war with Russia continue to mount, the nation’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has give the green light under martial law for citizens over the age of 60 to serve in the military.

According to the website of Ukraine’s parliament, the new conscription law states:

“During the period of martial law for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, on the basis of a letter (written consent) from the commander of the military unit, persons over the age of 60 who are recognized by the military medical commission as fit for military service in terms of health may be accepted for military service under a contract.”

The Kyiv Independent reported that the law does not list a maximum age limit for service; however, it does state that all contracts will be voided once martial law is lifted.

“For persons who are accepted for military service under an officer contract in accordance with paragraph one of this part,” the law continued. “A letter (written consent) from the commander of the military unit to conclude a contract with such persons is provided exclusively after the candidate is approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the authorized military management body (management body) of another military formation.”

Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, told Ukrainska Pravda: “The average age of Ukrainian soldiers is over 40, maybe even 45. Of course, this is not official statistics, but this is the situation I observe on the battlefield.”

In April 2024, it was reported that Ukrainian officials lowered the draft age from 27 to 25 while offering one-year contracts to 18-to 24-year-old volunteers.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the new law is expected to address staffing gaps in technical, logistical, and support units.

Russia, meanwhile, has also changed its draft laws. Reports note that Russia’s lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, put forward a bill that would make the draft year-round rather than twice a year.

“The bill proposes to change the approach to the conscription of citizens for military service and establish that the conscription of citizens for military service is carried out during the calendar year (from January 1 to December 31) on the basis of a decree of the President of the Russian Federation,” the draft law’s explanatory note states.

Russia drafts its citizens in two waves every year, in the Spring and Autumn.

According to the document, the bill “was developed in pursuance of the instruction of the President of the Russian Federation dated June 6, 2025… and is aimed at improving the implementation of events related to the conscription of citizens for military service.”

