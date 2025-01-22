Uh oh: DJT pauses all foreign aid; Acts to make DC beautiful again; New DOJ takes charge

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2025 Real World News



During a campaign rally in October, then-GOP candidate Donald Trump vowed: “Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen” on Day One of his second term.

By Monday afternoon, the 47th President of the United States began signing executive orders. Trump fulfilled dozens of campaign promises on Day One while rescinding 78 of Joe Biden’s executive actions.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, heads were still spinning.

In one of his Monday orders, Trump instituted a 90-day pause in all foreign aid.

The order states: “The United States foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values. They serve to destabilize world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among countries.

“It is the policy of United States that no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States.”

Draining the Swamp was also a major Day One goal and Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said the draining was well underway.

All “detailees” from federal agencies and departments to the National Security Council (NSC) have been removed and Waltz is conducting a full review of all staff who will be detailed to the NSC.

Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle noted: “The NSC is the entity that helps corral the entire federal government behind a president’s national security agenda, but in Trump’s first term it’s the entity from which several deep state moles like Alexander Vindman and others came at Trump. Vindman, who was a detailee to the NSC in Trump’s first term, was obviously the impetus for the first impeachment of Trump.”

Waltz told Breitbart that he would send all the detailees back to their respective agencies and departments on Day One of the Trump administration–and that they would be replaced with new ones who were not disloyal to Trump.

The Associated Press reported the move from Waltz, who does not need Senate confirmation as he is a top White House staffer and close adviser to the president.

“National Security Advisor Mike Waltz promised and authorized a full review of NSC personnel,” NSC spokesman Brian Hughes added in a statement to Breitbart News. “It is entirely appropriate for Mr. Waltz to ensure NSC personnel are committed to implementing President Trump’s America First agenda to protect our national security and wisely use the tax dollars of America’s working men and women. Since 12:01 pm on Monday personnel reviews and decisions based on the evaluations are being made.”

Meanwhile, in a Truth Social post, Trump called on Russia to end its “ridiculous” war with Ukraine:

I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin – and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a “deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to “MAKE A DEAL.” NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!

A drained Swamp also includes a war on wokeness.

The federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM) notified heads of agencies and departments that they must begin taking steps to close all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices by the end of the day Wednesday and place government workers in those offices on paid leave.

OPC acting Director Charles Ezell sent a memo to heads and acting heads of departments and agencies on Tuesday evening directing them that by no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, they are to:

• Send an agency-wide notice to employees informing them of the closure and asking employees if they know of any efforts to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language.

• Send a notification to all employees of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices and programs.

• Take down all outward facing media (websites, social media accounts, etc.) of DEIA offices.

• Withdraw any final or pending documents, directives, orders, materials and equity plans issued by the agency in response to the now-repealed Executive Order 14035, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce (June 25, 2021).

• Cancel any DEIA-related trainings and terminate any DEIA-related contractors.

The memo also directed the heads of agencies and departments that by noon Thursday, Jan. 23, they must share with OPM:

• A complete list of DEIA offices and any employees who were in those offices as of Nov. 5, 2024.

• A complete list of all DEIA-related agency contracts as of Nov. 5, 2024.

• Any agency plans to fully comply with the above executive orders and this memorandum.

By Friday at 5 p.m., agency heads must submit to OPM:

• A written plan for executing a reduction-in-force action regarding the employees who work in a DEIA office.

• A list of all contract descriptions or personnel position descriptions that were changed since Nov. 5, 2024, to obscure their connection to DEIA programs.

As the draining of the Swamp commenced, Trump moved to make Washington, DC beautiful again.

A White House memo from Trump to the administrator of the General Services Administration states:

“I hereby direct the Administrator of the General Services Administration, in consultation with the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy and the heads of departments and agencies of the United States where necessary, to submit to me within 60 days recommendations to advance the policy that Federal public buildings should be visually identifiable as civic buildings and respect regional, traditional, and classical architectural heritage in order to uplift and beautify public spaces and ennoble the United States and our system of self-government. Such recommendations shall consider appropriate revisions to the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture and procedures for incorporating community input into Federal building design selections.

“If, before such recommendations are submitted, the Administrator of the General Services Administration proposes to approve a design for a new Federal public building that diverges from the policy set forth in this memorandum, the Administrator shall notify me, through the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, not less than 30 days before the General Services Administration could reject such design without incurring substantial expenditures. Such notification shall set forth the reasons the Administrator proposes to approve such design.”

Out-of-power Democrats are doing all they can to delay Trump’s America First agenda but will only be able to do so for days, analysts say.

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have placed a seven-day hold on the committee’s vote to confirm Pam Bondi as attorney general.

But the Trump Department of Justice is still taking charge. The DOJ wants federal prosecutors across the country to investigate state or local officials who obstruct immigration enforcement under Trump’s new administration, according to a memo obtained by Fox News.

In the memo, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, Trump’s former defense attorney, outlines “interim decisions and policy changes” pending the confirmation of Bondi. He said interim changes are necessary as an initial response to Trump’s executive orders regarding “three of the most serious threats facing the American people.”

Those threats, Bove wrote, are cartels and other transnational criminal organizations, such as Tren de Aragua (TdA) and La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), which “are a scourge on society resulting in an unstable and unsafe border and huge flows of illegal immigration in violation of U.S. law.” The memo said the second threat is how “brutal and intolerable violent crime by members of these organizations and illegal aliens is escalating rapidly across the country.” The third threat defined by Bove is how the “fentanyl crisis and opioid epidemic are poisoning our communities and have inflicted an unprecedented toll of addiction, suffering, and death.”

“The Justice Department must, and will, work to eradicate these threats,” Bove wrote. “Indeed, it is the responsibility of the Justice Department to defend the Constitution and, accordingly, to lawfully execute the policies that the American people elected President Trump to implement. The Justice Department’s responsibility, proudly shouldered by each of its employees, includes aggressive enforcement of laws enacted by Congress, as well as vigorous defense of the President’s actions on behalf of the United States against legal challenges. The Department’s personnel must come together in the offices that taxpayers have funded to do this vitally important work.”

The memo states that the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution and other authorities “require state and local actors to comply with the Executive Branch’s immigration enforcement activities.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!