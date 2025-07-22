U.S. Olympic Committee agrees to abide by Trump’s order banning men from women’s sports

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2025 Real World News



The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Monday updated their policies to say they will comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order which bans men from competing in women’s sports.

The committee made the change in an updated “Athlete Safety Policy” posted to their website.

While the change does not mention the word transgender, the policy makes clear that men who identify as women will no longer be able to compete in women’s divisions.

“The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities, e.g., IOC, IPC, NGBs, to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act,” the policy says.

The committee’s new policy means that the national governing bodies of sports federations in the United States — which oversee sporting events for all ages, from youth to masters’ competitions — now must follow the USOPC’s lead, The New York Times cited several chief executives of sports within the Olympic movement as saying.

Trump’s “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order, issued on Feb. 5, states:

“It is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy. It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

The Olympic Committee’s policy change comes after WorldTribune.com reported last week that 18 states continue to defy Trump’s executive order.

Those states are: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

