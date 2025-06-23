U.S. Navy announces it has met recruitment goals 3 months ahead of schedule

by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2025 Real World News



Thanks to President Donald Trump’s leadership, the U.S. Navy has met its recruitment goals for fiscal year 2025, Navy Secretary John C. Phelan said.

“40,600 future sailors have signed up to serve in our United States Navy,” Phelan said in a video posted on X. “This is a critical time in history. War is more complex and more contested than it has been in decades, and our ability to respond starts with our greatest asset: our people.”

The recruitment goal was met three months ahead of schedule.

Phelan said that recruiting began to “skyrocket” in November 2024 after voters sent Trump back to the White House.

Phelan thanked Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for providing support that “has been instrumental in strengthening our U.S. Navy and ensuring its readiness for the challenges ahead.”

“This recruiting milestone is only the beginning because the challenges ahead are only growing. We’re in a new era of warfare, where the battlefield extends from the seabed to space. To succeed, we must innovate, adapt, and move boldly,” said Phelan.

The Navy’s announcement came after the U.S. Army made a similar statement earlier this month, announcing that it had exceeded its fiscal year 2025 recruiting targets four months ahead of schedule.

The Army said it signed contracts with over 61,000 potential troops, a more than 10 percent increase from the 55,000 recruits targeted in fiscal year 2024.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported a spike in recruitment last month as well. More than 4,700 new members have joined the Coast Guard in fiscal year 2025, compared to the 1,200 new members reported for the same period the year prior, Fox News reported.

.@USNavy Secretary John Phelan: “I am proud to announce that we have met our Fiscal Year 2025 recruiting goal three months ahead of schedule. A total of 40,600 future Sailors have stepped up to serve in our Navy.” pic.twitter.com/72eOy4aQcX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 18, 2025

